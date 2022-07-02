Journalist Mohammad Zubair's court arguments: 'Who is this Twitter user...?'

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Saturday - during the hearing of his bail plea for the second time in a week - in a Delhi court questioned the credibility of the complainant against him after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments through a 2018 tweet. "Who is this Twitter handle (user) 'Hanuman Bhakt'? Does he want to create communal disharmony or strife in the country?" Zubair's lawyer - Vrinda Grover - asked during the hearing.

"All the tweets in question are already on social media. The movie which is being referred to is not banned and since the last 40 years, it has not caused any disturbance. There cannot be anything more brazen and blatant case of malafide. This Twitter handle pulls out this tweet for what purpose. He says his religious sentiments are hurt, but this is not 'Indian Hurt Sentiment Code'. This is the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," she further said.

The 33-year-old journalist was arrested on Monday over the post shared about four years ago. The post was said to have a clip from a 1983 comedy film - 'Kissi Se Na Kehna' - with Farooq Sheikh and Dipti Naval in the lead roles.

Other accusations that have emerged against him in the fresh charges are 'disappearance of evidence'. "My phone has been seized which is not even related to this case and since no hash value has been generated, there is all likelihood of tampering and manipulation which may take me to the new sections added. A lot of hullabaloo is being created as to what is to be hidden. We are not living in a police state. If a prima facie case is made, then it's fine, but if not then it's not a police state. This malafide investigation and judicial note must be taken," Grover told the court on behalf of the journalist.

"My current phone is not related to the offense as the earlier phone was lost. I can do anything with my current phone since it's my private property and not evidence in this case. So 201 IPC ( disappearance of evidence) does not hold. "

Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code is the other section that the police have added against him. He has also been accused of receiving foreign funds in violation of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

On Thursday, he was taken to his Bengaluru home by a team of the Delhi Police. "Zubair was taken to Bengaluru with four officers but not a single technical person was taken. These are public resources.. look at the conduct of the investigating agency. Even the hash value has not been generated." A hash value is a numeric value of a fixed length that uniquely identifies data.

"The money which is being alleged to be received in violation of the FCRA has not gone into my account. All evidence is documentary and more material than necessary is available with them (investigators). The money has gone into the account of Pravda Media. It is not a crime to be the director of a firm."

Zubair received donations from Pakistan, the UAE, Riyadh and Singapore, the court was told by the public prosecutor. "Just because we say the names of a country, it becomes a suspicious circumstance. I have a brother living in Dubai... Can I speak to him during the pendency of the case?" Grover asked during the hearing. But the court was told that the transactions need to be probed as there might be tax violations.

Zubair had recently flagged the comments by Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed, which had sparked huge controversy both within the country and outside. Sharma was later suspended by the BJP as spokesperson.

On Friday, she got a sharp rebuke from the Supreme Court over her comments.

