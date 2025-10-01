Uttarkashi, The postmortem report of an Uttarakhand journalist whose body was recovered from a lake in Uttarkashi district said that he died due to internal injuries to his chest and abdomen, police said on Tuesday. Doctors said such injuries are sustained during accidents. Journalist Rajeev Pratap died due to internal injuries in chest, abdomen: Post-mortem report

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Sarita Doval said the postmortem report did not reveal any signs of assault on the journalist's body.

Rajeev Pratap was missing since the night of September 18 and his body was recovered from Joshiyara barrage 10 days later on Sunday.

The journalist's family has alleged that he had been receiving threats following some of his news reports. Some journalists' organisations have also demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death.

SP Doval said, "The postmortem report states that he died due to internal injuries to his chest and abdomen. According to doctors, such injuries occur during accidents."

The SP said on the night of September 18, after having dinner with his friend at the Chauhan Hotel at the Uttarkashi bus stand, Pratap left Uttarkashi in his friend's car for Gangori.

When he did not return, his friend informed the police and his family on September 19, she said.

Based on the family's complaint, the police registered a case and launched an intensive search.

Doval said CCTV footage examined during the investigation showed Pratap driving alone at 11:39 pm on September 18, and the next day his car was found about 500 metres away from the location.

She said his slippers were recovered from his car after a search.

The officer said that investigation is still going on in the case and that Pratap's family has also brought forward some information.

Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.