e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JP Nadda, BJP leaders pay tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

JP Nadda, BJP leaders pay tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

BJP chief JP Nadda said Pranab Mukherjee served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leaders described former President Pranab Mukherjee as a statesman and outstanding parliamentarian.
BJP leaders described former President Pranab Mukherjee as a statesman and outstanding parliamentarian.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
         

BJP president J P Nadda expressed grief at the death of former president Pranab Mukkherjee who was also a Congress heavyweight and an outstanding parliamentarian.

“Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance. My condolences to his family and followers,” Nadda said in a tweet Monday evening.

Several other top BJP leaders also expressed their condolences over Mukherjee’s demise.

Senior leader Bhupender Yadav said Mukherjee was a formidable debater and a thorough parliamentarian.

“Deeply pained to hear of the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Will always remember him as a thorough parliamentarian and a formidable debater. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!” Yadav tweeted.

BJP general secretary B L Santhosh said Mukherjee brought dignity to all posts he held.

“Nation has lost a great human being, a statesman, a person who brought dignity to all the posts he held. Pranab da, the country will ever remember you for your grace, conduct & integrity,” Santhosh tweeted .

BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe remembered Mukherjee for, among other things, visiting the RSS headquarters.

“With the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee we have lost a distinguished Ex-President, who rose above partisan considerations! His visit to RSS HQ underscored his commitment to high democratic values while rejecting ideological untouchability! Homage to the departed leader!” Sahasrabuddhe said.

BJP leader Jay Panda said Advani was a “titan of his era, he was continually at the epicentre of power for decades, in various roles. Erudite, scholarly, also pragmatic & approachable, with friends across the spectrum”

Mukherjee who had suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain on August 10 at the Army Hospital Research And Referral , passed away in the afternoon.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In