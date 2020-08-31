JP Nadda, BJP leaders pay tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:01 IST

BJP president J P Nadda expressed grief at the death of former president Pranab Mukkherjee who was also a Congress heavyweight and an outstanding parliamentarian.

“Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance. My condolences to his family and followers,” Nadda said in a tweet Monday evening.

Several other top BJP leaders also expressed their condolences over Mukherjee’s demise.

Senior leader Bhupender Yadav said Mukherjee was a formidable debater and a thorough parliamentarian.

“Deeply pained to hear of the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Will always remember him as a thorough parliamentarian and a formidable debater. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!” Yadav tweeted.

BJP general secretary B L Santhosh said Mukherjee brought dignity to all posts he held.

“Nation has lost a great human being, a statesman, a person who brought dignity to all the posts he held. Pranab da, the country will ever remember you for your grace, conduct & integrity,” Santhosh tweeted .

BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe remembered Mukherjee for, among other things, visiting the RSS headquarters.

“With the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee we have lost a distinguished Ex-President, who rose above partisan considerations! His visit to RSS HQ underscored his commitment to high democratic values while rejecting ideological untouchability! Homage to the departed leader!” Sahasrabuddhe said.

BJP leader Jay Panda said Advani was a “titan of his era, he was continually at the epicentre of power for decades, in various roles. Erudite, scholarly, also pragmatic & approachable, with friends across the spectrum”

Mukherjee who had suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain on August 10 at the Army Hospital Research And Referral , passed away in the afternoon.