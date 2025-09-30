Panaji, Jharkhand High Court judge Justice Deepak Roshan on Tuesday said judges should never be influenced by media trials or public scrutiny while deciding high-profile cases. Judges must not be influenced by media trials, public scrutiny: Jharkhand HC judge Roshan

Speaking at India International University of Legal Education and Research , Justice Roshan said that while artificial intelligence won't replace the current judicial system, it can significantly aid in handling routine tasks and improve overall efficiency.

He shared candid insights on various aspects of judicial conduct and the evolving legal landscape during an interactive session with students of IIULER, a Bar Council of India Trust-run law school in South Goa.

Responding to a query on how he remains unaffected while delivering verdicts in high-profile cases, especially in the age of public activism and heightened media attention, Justice Roshan said a judge must be objective and uphold the principles of a fair trial.

"Getting influenced by media trials goes against the very principle of the rule of law and the right to a fair trial," he said.

He stressed that judges must be confident in their decision-making and disregard media narratives.

Justice Roshan also touched on the often-debated topic of whether judges should isolate themselves from social circles.

"Social life is also necessary. I don't avoid it," he said.

It is important for judges to maintain connections with society, as long as their judicial conduct remains fair and impartial, he said.

"There is no harm in social interaction as long as the pen of the judge remains just. In such a situation, no one can question a judge for spending time with people," he added.

Justice Roshan advised newly elevated judges to avoid haste, especially in the initial years, and to base decisions solely on the material available on record, to minimise the risk of bias or error.

On the rapid rise of AI, he remarked that while it won't replace the current judicial system, it can significantly aid in handling routine tasks and improve overall efficiency.

