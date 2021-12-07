Judges’ salaries and service amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju will introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bill proposes to alter the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act to bring clarity concerning the date on which a retired judge becomes eligible for an additional quantum of pension. The bill further proposes to insert an explanation in sections 17B of the HC Judges Act and 16B of the Supreme Court Judges Act to clarify the government’s objective.

After the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill, 2020 or ART 2020 was passed last week in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote, the union health minister will be introducing the bill for passage in the Rajya Sabha. The bill aims to regulate assisted reproductive technology (ART) services such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) centres, sperm or egg banks etc that have mushroomed across the country. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laid out guidelines for ART clinics as far back as 2005, however, these do not enjoy legislative backing. By some estimates, over 80 per cent of clinics offering ART facilities in the country remain unregistered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Mandaviya will also be introducing the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed by Lok Sabha in August 2019 before it was referred to a parliamentary Select Committee, which recommended that the ART Bill be brought first, so that all the highly technical and medical aspects could subsequently be addressed in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

Also Read: Holding liquor bottle package in Parl, BJP MP slams Delhi govt’s excise policy

The ART and the Surrogacy Bill were also listed as Monday’s agenda but couldn’t be taken up amid opposition protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period on Monday.

Opposition members belonging to the Trinamool Congress, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans against the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports of several parliamentary committees including Empowerment of Women, Energy, Food, Consumer Affairs And Public Distribution, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Water Resources will be tabled in both the Houses.