Judicial panel to probe irregularities in construction of J’khand assembly, court building

Ranchi: The Jharkhand goverment on Tuesday approved an investigation by a judicial commission into the alleged ‘irregularities’ in the construction of the newly-built Jharkhand assembly and under construction high court building.

Both these projects were initiated and the tender awarded during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Raghubar Das, who recently accused chief minister Hemant Soren of conflict of interest in the mining department granting him lease for mining of stone chips in the outskirts of Ranchi. Soren is in-charge of the mining department.

In a brief statement issued by the public relations department, the government said, “The Jharkhand government has directed a probe by a judicial commission into all irregularities in the construction of Jharkhand assembly and high court buildings.”

However, the state government did not clarify whether it will be a single member commission or more. The judicial probe comes in addition to the ACB probe ordered by the chief minister last year. On July 1, 2021, CM Hemant Soren had ordered a probe into ‘financial irregularities’ by the state’s anticorruption bureau (ACB) in the construction of the two projects.

Both projects were initiated during the previous BJP regime and are worth several hundred crores. While the Assembly building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019, ahead of the assembly polls, the high court building is still under construction.

The assembly complex, spread over around 39 acres, has come up at a cost of ₹465 crore, while the estimated cost of the upcoming HC building is reportedly ₹697 crore.

Government officials familiar with the development said there had been irregularities in the tendering process of both the projects, as the costs were decreased before being increased substantially after the project was awarded to the contractor. Both projects had been awarded to the same construction firm. Officials in the government said there have also been changes in some portions of the approved design of the HC building.

“Some of these changes were requisitioned by few HC justices. The ACB team won’t have the authority to seek clarifications from those justices. The judicial commission won’t have such limitations. Also, the commission won’t have to get prior sanctions from the Governor to question then chief minister Raghubar Das who held the building portfolio then,” a senior official in the ruling establishment said.

