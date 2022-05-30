Judicial panel will probe Sidhu Moose Wala killing, 10 held

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to investigate the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, as the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state sought to contain a political and public outcry over the murder of the singer-politician.

The Punjab Police said they rounded up some people and got important leads in the murder case, even as CCTV footage showing the Punjabi singer’s vehicle being followed just before he was shot dead emerged. The police said they detained about 10 men in connection with the killing, with an official saying their roles were being ascertained.

Moosewala, who contested the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was shot dead on Sunday, a day after the state government downgraded his security cover.

“The Punjab government will request the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court to get this enquired into by a sitting judge of high court,” chief minister Mann said in a statement while expressing shock over the killing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in his car at Jawaharke village in Mansa district. His father Balkaur Singh demanded a judicial probe after the killing.

In an emotional letter to the chief minister, he also sought the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency in the probe, besides an apology from Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra for linking his son’s killing with gang rivalry. The slain singer’s family refused to allow his autopsy, prompting Mann to agree to their demands.

The Punjab home department sent a letter to the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, requesting him to get the inquiry conducted by a high court judge. “The government is very concerned about this serious incident and would like to get to the root of the issue to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” principle home secretary Anurag Verma wrote in the letter.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday began questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Moosewala’s murder case, officials said. Bishnoi is accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court

The Special Cell will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Bishnoi and his close aide Goldy Brar after the latter, who is based in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Mann, who cancelled a cabinet meeting to monitor the tense situation, assured full cooperation to the probe panel, including roping in one of the central agencies. He also ordered an inquiry to look into the security downgrade of Moosewala to fix accountability.

“The government will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” the chief minister said.

Police chief Bhawra also issued a statement, clarifying that he had the highest respect for Moosewala, who was a celebrated artiste and cultural icon. Condemning the murder, Bhawra said that on no occasion had he said that Moosewala was a gangster or was affiliated to them.

The singer’s family allowed the autopsy after the government met their demands. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

A total of 25 entry and exit bullet wounds were found on his body in the postmortem examination conducted by a medical board of five members comprising doctors from Patiala and Faridkot medical colleges on Monday.

“Apart from elbow, he sustained maximum bullets on chest and abdomen and two bullets in right leg. There was injury to internal organs of the deceased. Excessive bleeding could have resulted in death,” an official said.

The AAP government, which completed two-and-a-half months in power on Monday, was on the back foot over the singer’s murder that took place a day after it trimmed his security cover.

Moosewala was among the 424 religious heads, police officers and politicians whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday. The Congress leader had four Punjab police commandos, but two of them were withdrawn.

Opposition parties strongly criticised the government over the leakage of a so-called secret letter containing the names of protected people and the extent of reduction in security cover, blaming it for the gruesome incident. The document was widely shared on WhatsApp groups.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil demanded answers from the AAP government in Punjab on why the order downgrading Moosewala’s security was made public on social media as a “publicity stunt” and on what grounds was his security downgraded.

