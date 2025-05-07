New Delhi, Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday said the judiciary, instead of being a mere adjudicator of disputes, was one of the last remaining “spaces of hope” for the common person. Judiciary among last remaining spaces for common person's hope: Ex-CJI N V Ramana

Speaking at the launch of his book titled "Narratives off the Bench: A Judge Speaks", Ramana said the book was not a commentary on legal doctrines but a compilation of his thoughts which he shared through various public speeches, and the thoughts which shaped over years of observations, reflections and inner dialogues.

He said the book also reflected his experiences as a student leader, trade union activist, journalist, lawyer and judge.

“I have tried to crystallise these experiences into words. The judiciary is not a mere adjudicator of disputes. It is a symbol of constitutional morality. It is one of the last remaining spaces of hope for the common man," he said.

Every day, Ramana shared, newspapers in the country gave about one-third space in them to report on court proceedings and commentary on the court cases.

"Yet when it comes to public discourse, the judiciary remains an enigma."

He said in contrast, the common man was extremely conversant about politics, and it was in this backdrop that he had tried to communicate with the people through speeches in the book to “demystify various misnomers".

Recalling his days as a judge, the former CJI said, “Over the years, I constantly highlighted the systemic issues, such as the necessity for indianisation of the judiciary, revamping judicial infrastructure, infusing diversity in the judicial system, integrating Indian languages into the court proceedings, strengthening the legal aid, etc. I believe these issues are not administrative. They are fundamental to our promise of access to quality justice.”

Ramana said though he was able to collectively make progress in some key areas, the crucial issue of the creation of the National Judicial Infrastructure Authority remained a “distant dream.”

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, who also spoke at the event, said, “Throughout this book, there is a quiet and consistent insistence that every position privilege must be matched with purpose, that every title must carry with it an obligation to serve, to uplift and to reflect.”

Applauding the book, the top court judge said even while speaking about the judicial infrastructure, the focus was on the litigants or justice seekers.

“He reminds us that every institutional reform must keep the litigant in focus. He extends that thought to the legal community as well. In one of the most practical appeals in the book, he urges senior members of the bar to take on two pro bono cases every month; if adopted widely, he says it would transform the legal and aid landscape in India," he said.

Justice Kant added, "He notes how many women lawyers don't get the briefs they deserve, and therefore miss the visibility required for elevation. He advocates for effort, appointments and reservations in legal education to correct the imbalance, and he reminds us that diversity is not just symbolic."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.