Judiciary an integral institution, complacency not an option: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Sunday underscored that complacency is a luxury the judiciary cannot afford even as he acknowledged the ongoing challenge of case pendency and emphasised that the judiciary’s effectiveness and independence are closely tied to ensuring proper working conditions and financial security for judges. CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud with President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday. (Photo from X)

Drawing attention to the judiciary’s role in meeting the aspirations of citizens under the Constitution, the CJI stressed: “I firmly believe that our actions must give others a reason to judge us favorably. But our intention and capability must incentivise us to excel higher and higher. In an institution as integral to the life of a nation as the judiciary – complacency is not an option.”

In his address at the valedictory function of the National Conference on the District Judiciary, the CJI acknowledged that while there has been significant progress in modernising the judiciary and improving its infrastructure, pendency remains a formidable challenge. With the national average disposal rate standing at 95%, he said, the judiciary still faces the daunting task of clearing backlogs, particularly in cases that have been pending for decades.

To address this, CJI Chandrachud highlighted the importance of attracting skilled personnel to the judiciary as he pointed out that the current vacancy rates for judicial personnel and non-judicial staff at the district level are 28% and 27%, respectively. “In order for disposals to outweigh the institution of cases, the courts must work beyond the capacity of 71% to 100%,” noted the CJI, emphasising the need for “national integration in judicial recruitment” to transcend regional and state-centered selection processes.

Simultaneously, justice Chandrachud underscored that the judiciary’s independence and impartiality cannot be ensured without proper working conditions and financial security for judges. “Providing proper working conditions for the district judiciary is a small price which the nation pays for securing their independence and impartiality,” said the CJI, warning that “a financially insecure judiciary poses a grave danger to a stable democratic society.”

Inclusivity and the push for gender equality in the judiciary:

CJI Chandrachud also addressed the need for greater inclusivity within the judiciary, expressing regret over the fact that only 6.7% of district court infrastructure is women-friendly. In a nation where women make up a significant portion of new judicial recruits, this statistic is unacceptable, he remarked.

“Our focus must be on increasing accessibility measures, which can be achieved by conducting infrastructure audits, opening in-court medical facilities, creches, and technological projects like e-seva kendras and VC devices,” the CJI said. He emphasised that the judiciary must provide a safe and accommodating environment for all, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, persons with disabilities, and members of scheduled castes and tribes. The CJI said that addressing infrastructure gaps requires a “strong government-court partnership” for expediting projects for a future-ready judiciary.

Calling for confronting biases within the judiciary, particularly those directed toward female colleagues at the Bar and Bench, justice Chandrachud said: “Being a judge at its heart is a calling to dispense justice. To this end, we must consciously introspect that our legal reasoning does not wield the mighty hand of the law to perpetuate existing prejudices. Inclusivity in the judiciary is a reflection of our broader commitment to equality and justice.” The CJI outlined key measures such as developing a comprehensive framework for gender equality in decision-making, recruiting and retaining members from diverse and vulnerable groups and monitoring the impact of gender equality initiatives.

Bridging the gap between district and high courts:

Addressing the perceived gap between the district judiciary and the high courts, CJI Chandrachud underlined the need to bridge this divide, which he attributed to colonial subordination. He identified collegiality between judges, the role of inspecting or administrative judges, and the assessment of judicial officers as key areas where improvements are needed.

“An environment of open, frank, and holistic communication between judicial officers and High Court judges is vital in achieving fair transfer policies, equitable distribution of work, and transparency in promotion and assessment,” he said. The CJI called for a more data-driven approach to evaluating judicial officers, ensuring that their performance is assessed over time rather than through mere inspections on designated days.

The importance of judicial wellness:

Recognising the unique stressors of judicial work, justice Chandrachud highlighted the importance of judicial wellness, which he described as a “democratic imperative for upholding the rule of law and maintaining public confidence.” He called for destigmatizing conversations around mental health and fostering an open, supportive environment for judges.

The CJI noted that the conference had dedicated an entire session to judicial wellness, with insights shared by experts, including the head of the government’s flagship Ayush hospital in the national capital. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to prepare a white paper on integrating state-level training modules with national and international best practices, with a focus on judicial wellness and training.

In his concluding remarks, CJI Chandrachud expressed his belief that conferences like the National Conference on the District Judiciary provide valuable opportunities to evaluate the state of the judiciary and collectively articulate solutions for the future. He called on all members of the judiciary to take home the deliverable outcomes of the conference and continue working towards making the judiciary more transparent, humane, and equipped to meet the challenges of the times.

“The district judiciary is the backbone of our institution...The state of the judiciary in India is strong, and its strength comes from the district judiciary,” affirmed the CJI, expressing hope that the judiciary would continue to harness the dynamic spirit of young professionals to challenge injustice, confront discrimination and realise the transformative ideals of the Constitution.

Ends