'Just as rules are followed in the military': Karnataka education minister on hijab row

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Sunday said the Karnataka Education Act which has been invoked to ban any clothes which affect harmony, equality and public order was not brought by the BJP. The Congress, which ruled the maximum years in the state, had brought the Act, the minister said distancing from the accusation that the BJP government does not want Muslim students to continue their studies.

The minister said the rules are to be followed in educational institutions just as rules are followed in the military. "Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of," Nagesh told reporters in Mysuru, without clarifying what he meant by other options.

According to a PTI report, the minister said that students can come to the school wearing Hijab, but inside the campus, they have to place the hijab in their bags.

"In Udupi school where the incident occurred, out the 92 Muslim children, only six girls came wearing Hijab and succumbed to the 'poisonous seeds'. Other children came to the school wearing their school uniform," he said.

The hijab row saw a fiery exchange between the BJP and the Congress with BJP MP Pratap Sinha calling Congress leader Siddaramaiah 'SiddaRahimaiah' earlier. These students should go to government-funded Madrassa, the MP said. "Everyone comes to college to be able to secure a good job, but these students want to come to college to sport their hijabs. If you want, you (students) wear a hijab or a burkha or a skull cap or pyjamas. But, don't go to school, go to a madrassa then. Respecting your sentiments, the government has set aside funds for the running of madrassas. You visit them," the BJP MP said.

On Saturday, the government said all government school students should wear the uniform while private schools have to maintain the dress code decided by their management. Colleges which are under the department of pre-university of the state government will follow the dress decided by the college development board. And if there is no such code, then students can wear a dress that will not affect equality, integrity and law and order.

