Just Like That | The healthiest diet is the one rooted in moderation

The other day I met an elderly lady, a good friend, proud of the fact that she looks much younger than her actual age, who was suffering the consequences of going on an extreme high protein diet to lose further weight, and control her pre-diabetic status. The diet played havoc with her system, she said. She may have lost some weight—she was not overweight to begin with—but is now dealing with several problems involving her gut and other organs caused by this shock dietic treatment. Extreme diets often advocate severe restrictions—eliminating entire food groups, drastically slashing calories, or promoting unsustainable eating patterns

R. Venkatraman, former President of India, used to say to me when I was his press secretary, that moderation and balance in life style is the key to good health. According to our ancient shastras, if these two factors are kept in mind, the life-span of an individual—barring unexpected health catastrophes—should normally be a healthy hundred years. He himself lived almost that long. One of his favourite sayings used to be: ‘The better is the enemy of the good’.

Why do fad diets hold such appeal? The answer lies in our collective impatience and the modern cult of instant transformation. Social media amplifies this, showcasing dramatic “before and after” images, while celebrities and influencers endorse diets that often have no scientific basis. The ketogenic diet, paleo, juice cleanses, intermittent fasting—each arrives with the fanfare of a revolution, only to be replaced by the next big trend.

But beneath the hype lies a dangerous assumption that the body can be manipulated without consequence. Extreme diets often advocate severe restrictions—eliminating entire food groups, drastically slashing calories, or promoting unsustainable eating patterns. The initial weight loss, usually water or muscle mass, creates a false sense of success. Yet, the body, deprived of essential nutrients, soon rebels—through fatigue, metabolic slowdown, or even more severe health complications.

Nutrition science has long established that the healthiest diets are balanced, varied, and adaptable. The Mediterranean diet, for example, is celebrated not because it bans any food group but because it emphasises whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and moderation. Similarly, traditional Indian eating—centered on seasonal vegetables, lentils, whole grains, and mindful spices—has sustained generations without extreme restrictions.

The body thrives on consistency, not shock treatment. Crash diets disrupt metabolism, causing the body to cling to fat in survival mode. Worse, repeated cycles of extreme dieting (yo-yo dieting) can permanently slow metabolic rate, making future weight loss even harder.

Ancient traditions understood the dangers of dietary extremism. Ayurveda, for instance, never advocated complete elimination but rather emphasised mitahara—moderation and suitability to one’s constitution. Fasting in Indian culture was always balanced—seasonal, controlled, and never a prolonged deprivation. Contrast this with today’s “water fasts” or “cabbage soup diets,” which ignore the body’s need for sustained energy.

Similarly, the Japanese concept of hara hachi bu—eating until 80% full—promotes mindful eating without drastic cuts. The French, despite their love for bread and cheese, remain healthier than many Western nations because they prioritize quality over restriction. The Mediterranean model—olive oil, vegetables, and active living—is celebrated globally. Modern science validates these patterns: the Blue Zones (regions with the longest lifespans) thrive on plant-based diets and regular exercise. These cultures teach us that health is not about denial but about intelligent and balanced nourishment and movement.

The rise of fad diets is not accidental; it is a lucrative industry. From diet pills to meal replacement shakes, corporations profit from the perpetual cycle of hope and relapse. The language of these diets is telling: “burn fat fast,” “reset your metabolism,” “flush out toxins.” These claims are rarely backed by rigorous science but prey on vulnerability.

Even more insidious is how these trends demonize certain foods. Carbs are branded as “evil,” fats as “dangerous,” sugar as “poison.” While overconsumption of processed foods is harmful, the body needs a spectrum of nutrients. Demonisation leads to fear-based eating, not health.

Hippocrates famously said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food,” but he also advocated physical activity. The best formula as you age is a balanced diet and a balanced exercise regimen. The body is not a machine that can be fuelled haphazardly or overworked without consequence. It is a temple, requiring both activity and mindful sustenance. The greatest danger of fad diets is not just physical harm but the erosion of trust in one’s own body. Health cannot be found in extremes—it resides in balance, in the wisdom of eating well without obsession and in exercising without punishment. As the Buddha taught, the middle path avoids the traps of excess and deprivation.

In the end, the best diet is not a trending hashtag but a timeless principle: nourish the body, respect its needs, exercise consistently but moderately and reject the tyranny of extremes. It is important to also remember that one size does not fit all. A marathon runner’s diet differs from a weightlifter’s. A diabetic’s meal plan varies from a teenager’s. Factors like age, metabolism, and health conditions matter. Consulting a nutritionist or trainer helps tailor the balance.

True health is not about fitting into a mould but about living—fully, joyfully, and sustainably.