Just one expressway in Uttar Pradesh till 2017, six being built now: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that from 1947 to 2017, just one expressway had been built in Uttar Pradesh but since then work on six expressways was in progress in the state.

The CM was speaking at an event in Shahjahanpur after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway.

During the event , PM Modi credited Yogi Adityanath of doing away with the “katta culture” (culture of firearms) that he said used to be prevalent in western UP during the tenure of past governments.

“The foundation stone laying event by Prime Minister Modi will usher in new opportunities of growth and development. From 1947 to 2017, just one expressway was built in the state, but since then six expressways are being made,” the CM said.

“For the first time, labourers are being felicitated,” he said recalling how after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on December 13, the PM had honoured those labourers who had played a part in the project.

“During Prayagraj Kumbh, too, the PM had washed the feet of those workers who had kept the Kumbh venue clean,” Adityanath said.

On the occasion, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged the people to help the BJP form the government after the next election with an even bigger majority than in 2017. UP ministers Suresh Khanna, Satish Mahana and Jitin Prasada were also present on the occasion.