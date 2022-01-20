Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Justice CT Selvam to head TN fourth police commission

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the constitution of the fourth police commission under retired judge of the Madras High Court Justice C T Selvam
Retired IAS officer K Allauddin, retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, Dr C Ramasubramaniam and retired Prof Nalini Rao would be the members on the panel. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

The move, which fulfils the poll assurance of the DMK, would facilitate the commission to submit its recommendations to the government on the welfare of the police personnel and other aspects such as improving policing, preventing cyber crimes and making the men in khaki adopt a more humane approach to policing.

Retired IAS officer K Allauddin, retired IPS officer K Radhakrishnan, Dr C Ramasubramaniam and retired Prof Nalini Rao would be the members on the panel, an official press release here said. Senior police official Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal would be the member-secretary.

