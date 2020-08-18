Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress over questioning talent

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:43 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that questions are raised against capable leaders in the Congress, citing the example of Sachin Pilot, who briefly rebelled against the Rajasthan unit of the party.

“Sachin ji is my friend. He has been with me for the past 20 years on the path of service to people. The pain and anguish he has undergone is known to all. And we also know how the Congress is trying to put its house in order after a delayed approach. The truth is not hidden. Today, in the Congress, questions are raised against capabilities and it’s sad,” Scindia said.

In an attack on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Scindia said leaders of the Congress are only interested in reclaiming power and have nothing to do with public service. “Congress leaders are struggling to get their chair back. They want that they should anyhow get their chair back. They have nothing to do with public service or with the promises they had made to people,” he said. He was responding to a query on Nath’s statement that the Congress would bounce back to power after by-elections.

“I am confident that people are with the BJP and in the coming by-elections, these people (Congress leaders) will get a strong reply in the court of the common people,” the BJP MP said.