Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘two Indias’ remark

Raipur: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his “two Indias” remark, stating that the Congress leader might be referring to the pre-2014 situation in the country, which he said was marked by corruption and underdevelopment as opposed to the progress that takes place now.

Rahul, while speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, accused the government of creating two Indias, one belonging to the rich and one to the poor, adding that the gap between the two was widening.

Hitting back at Rahul, Scindia said: “I am surprised that such a statement can be given by any citizen of India. My India is one and united. Perhaps Rahul Gandhi was referring to the situation before 2014 when only corruption and economic mismanagement existed instead of progress and development. But after Modi ji came to power, another country has emerged where corruption has been curbed and the doors of progress and development have been opened.”

The minister also attacked the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh for not cooperating with the Centre in its efforts to expand aviation facilities in the state.

“Our effort is to increase the aviation facilities in Chhattisgarh. But the kind of support and work the state government has to extend, we are facing disappointment on that front,” Scindia said.