Kakatiya scion returns to capital Warangal after 700 years

It was like a homecoming for 38-year-old Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo to Warangal of Telangana, on Thursday. After a gap of nearly 700 years, the descendant of mighty Kakatiya emperors who had once reigned supreme in the South India, stepped into this historic town, the capital city of the dynasty.

Kamal, the 22nd titular head of Bhanj dynasty of Bastar state in Chhattisgarh, an offshoot of Kakatiya dynasty, was accorded a rousing reception to his ancestral empire to take part in the Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham, a week-long Kakatiya festival, being celebrated by the Telangana government.

He was received by state tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod and tourism minister V Srinivas Goud, government chief whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar. He was taken in a massive procession of over 2,000 people in an open top jeep to the famed Bhadrakali temple, where he performed special pujas to the deity.

Kamal, who is presently a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Jagadalpur, went round the Warangal town in a procession, garlanded the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi, which once ruled Kakatiya empire and entered the historic Warangal fort, amidst dancing by folk artistes and beating of drums. After worshipping Lord Shiva at Ramalingeshwara temple, Kamal formally kick-started the Kakatiya festival.

Later in the evening, he visited the ancient 1000-pillar temple at Hanamkonda. “None of my ancestors have returned to the capital city of Kakatiya dynasty in the last seven centuries and I am very fortunate to visit my motherland. I am very much proud to call myself a descendant of Kakatiya emperors. I am very much excited, as I have found my roots in this historic town,” Kamal said, while interacting with reporters.

Stating that he had read much about his ancestors, he said the Kakatiya emperors had constructed several temples, tanks and developed agriculture. “In fact, the Bhanj dynasty also continued the legacy of Kakatiyas in Chhattisgarh in serving the local tribals,” the BJP leader claimed.

Vinay Bhaskar said he had gone to Chhattisgarh to meet Kamal Chandra and invited him to the Kakatiya festival. “Till now, nobody bothered to find about the descendants of the Kakatiya emperors. For the first time, the Telangana government made an effort in this regard and decided to invite Kamal to the festival and honour him,” he said.

Secretary of Team of Research on Culture and Heritage Aravind Arya Pakide who accompanied Vinay Bhaskar to Chhattisgarh to invite Kamal Chandra to the Kakatiya festival, told HT the Bhanj dynasty was established by Annama Deva, brother of King Pratap Rudra Deva, the last ruler of Kakatiya empire after it had fallen to the Delhi Sultanate in 1323.

While being taken as hostage to Delhi by Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, Annama Deva escaped in Dandakaranya forests and landed in Jagadalpur, where he established the tribal kingdom of Bhanj in Bastar area along with 900 of his soldiers. He established the Maa Danteshwari temple in the area, which is now famous as Dantewada.

“The British historians, too, acknowledged the Bhanj dynasty as an off shoot of Kakatiya dynasty,” Pakide said.

The Bhanj dynasty ruled the Bastar princely state in the present Chhattisgarh state till it was merged with Indian Union in January 1948. The last king of this dynasty was Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo.

After the merger of the Bastar state with India, Pravir continued as the formal titular head of Bastar. hampioned the cause of tribal people and fought against exploitation of natural resources of the region, was shot dead in a police action in his own palace at Jagadalpur on March 25 1966, along with scores of his tribal followers.

Kamal is the grandson of Vijay Chandra Bhanj Deo, the younger brother of Pravir Chandra. “Kamal is currently continuing in Annama Deva’s lineage. In the absence of a monarchy, the Jagdalpur fort is home to the Kakatiya traditions and glories of local festivals,” the Pakide said.

