Lucknow/Shahjahanpur , On the death anniversary of the Kakori Train Action martyrs, the family of one of the revolutionaries here has urged the government to supplement ceremonial tributes with programmes to familiarise students with the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Kakori martyr's family demands programmes to teach students about freedom fighters

Ashfaqullah Khan, named after his grandfather Ashfaqulla Khan, one of the three revolutionaries executed by the British on December 19, 1927, said his grandfather had wished that his name and legacy should live on. He said the revolutionary had shared this wish with his brother during their last meeting in jail.

"The government has declared a local holiday in Shahjahanpur today, but along with the holiday, programmes should be held in schools where teachers explain how revolutionaries from this district willingly embraced martyrdom," he said, adding that he was named Ashfaqullah Khan in honour of his grandfather.

He also called for the stories of the martyrs to be included in the government curriculum so that future generations understand their sacrifices.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI that the suggestion made by the martyr’s family is valuable and could be considered. "This is a very good suggestion and would be considered seriously if a formal proposal is received. Such programmes would strengthen patriotism and nation-building among children, bring history alive and help preserve the historical identity of Shahjahanpur," he said.

Tributes were paid on Friday to Kakori Train Action martyrs Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X in Hindi, paid homage to the martyrs, describing them as "heroes of the 'Kakori Train Action, whose sacrifice is an eternal echo of India's pride".

"You all dedicated your lives to uphold the honour of the motherland and kept the flame of freedom burning. Your legacy will always inspire us to place the nation's interests above all else," Adityanath said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid tributes in a post on X, calling the three revolutionaries "symbols of valour, fearlessness, and unwavering devotion" to the country.

"Through the Kakori Train Action, these immortal heroes shook the foundations of British rule. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid homage to the martyrs.

On August 9, 1925, Indian freedom fighters looted the British government treasury from a train near Kakori to raise funds for their revolutionary activities. Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh were later hanged on December 19, 1927, for their role in the incident.

In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government officially renamed the revolutionary event as Kakori Train Action, replacing earlier references such as the Kakori train robbery or conspiracy in official communications.

