India News
Kamla building’s firefighting system failed, safety audit ignored: Mumbai Fire Brigade

The firefighting system at the Tardeo’s Kamla building, also known as Sachinam Heights building where a massive fire killed six people and injured 23 on Saturday morning was not operational at the time of the fire, according to Mumbai’s fire department officials
Evacuated residents shifted in another building after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, on Saturday. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByEeshanpriya MS, Mumbai

Residents said they did not hear the fire alarm go off when the fire started.

The fire gutted an apartment in Kamla building at Nana Chowk. The first information about the fire was received at 7.28am. It was classified as a level 3 (massive) fire at 7.42 am, and took the fire brigade 2.5 hours to bring it under control, and almost five hours to fully douse the fire.

This is the fourth high-rise fire in three months in the city to have resulted in casualties.

On October 23, one person was killed in a fire on the 19th floor of a 61-storey building called One Avighna Park at Currey Road in Mumbai. Two people were killed in another fire on the 14th floor of the 15-storey Hansa Heritage building in Kandivali on November 7. One woman was killed as a fire erupted in Notan Villa in Khan on September 23. In each of these cases, the firefighting system of the buildings were not functioning at the time of the fire.

Of the 324 fires reported in the city’s high-rise buildings between January 2020 and October 2021, 127 buildings, or 39.2%, did not have an operational firefighting system, HT reported in November last year.

In case of the Kamla building fire of Saturday, too, chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade, Hemant Parab, said, “The internal firefighting system of the building was not working, and the building has not even submitted its biannual fire safety audit to the fire brigade.”

The entire building was engulfed in smoke, even though the fire completely gutted only flat number 1904 and the common passageway of the floor. Smoke spread through the building due to a duct running along the length of the building.

“The building has two refuge areas, but none of the residents were found in the refuge area,” Parab said. “The fire brigade rescued about 28-29 residents using the staircase of the building.”

A total of 29 people were rushed to three hospitals: Nair, Kasturba, and Bhatia hospital. Three patients among these were later shifted to Masina, Reliance and Wockhardt hospitals for treatment. Seven of these patients have been discharged, while 16 others are still undergoing treatment.

