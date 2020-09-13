Kangana meets Maha guv, says injustice done to her

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:46 IST

Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and complained to him about the treatment given to her by the state government. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli and met the governor for around 20 minutes.

“A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system,” tweeted Ranaut after the meeting.

Ranaut has been locked in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over the Sushant Singh Rajput case -- especially after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished her Bandra office, citing violation of building norms.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at Raj Bhavan, the actor said, “I met the governor. He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics. I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour,” she said.

Commenting on the meeting, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said “Anyone can meet the governor.” He further said the party would not speak about her but all her statements would be noted. “We will just listen to what she says but will not react to her. We will however take note of all her statements,” he added.