e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kangana meets Maha guv, says injustice done to her

Kangana meets Maha guv, says injustice done to her

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and complained to him about the treatment given to her by the state government. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli and met the governor for around 20 minutes.

“A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system,” tweeted Ranaut after the meeting.

Ranaut has been locked in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over the Sushant Singh Rajput case -- especially after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished her Bandra office, citing violation of building norms.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at Raj Bhavan, the actor said, “I met the governor. He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics. I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour,” she said.

Commenting on the meeting, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said “Anyone can meet the governor.” He further said the party would not speak about her but all her statements would be noted. “We will just listen to what she says but will not react to her. We will however take note of all her statements,” he added.

top news
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In