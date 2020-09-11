e-paper
Kangana must get justice: Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv

The Union minister met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded that Kangana Ranaut gets compensated for the damages caused to her property due to BMC’s demolition drive.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale calls on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.
Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale calls on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI photo)
         

The Union minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded compensation for actor Kangana Ranaut after BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) carried out a demolition drive at the actor’s Mumbai office recently.

The minister on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded that Kangana Ranaut gets compensated for the damages caused to her property due to BMC’s demolition drive.

“I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss. The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice,” Athawale said, according to ANI.

The Maharashtra Governor on Wednesday had called on Ajoy Mehta, special advisor to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, to discuss the matter. During the meeting, Koshiyari expressed his displeasure over the demolition incident, as per reports.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials demolished portions of Ranaut’s property, alleging structural violations, a day after issuing her a notice.

The actor is in a middle of a controversy after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the city police.

Athawale on Thursday met actor Kangana Ranaut at her residence in Mumbai.The minister had said that BJP or RPI will welcome Ranaut if she decides to join either of the parties

However, Kangana has no interest in joining politics, Athawale said after his meeting.

“Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished,” the minister said.

