Kangana Ranaut's 'bulldozer' comment on Jodhpur violence: 'Aisy sarkar laiye...' | Watch video

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was in Rajasthan for the promotion of her film Dhaakad, has said people should bring such a government in Rajasthan which can control riot-situation like the present one. The video from the event where Kangana's co-star Arjun Rampal can also be seen sitting next to Kangana has gone viral. As Kangana dropped the political comments amid the promotion event, the audience cheered and clapped. “As long as Rajasthan is concerned ...there are riots going on in Rajasthan. Bring a government that can control this. Or sir, what we can do is send you bulldozers,” the actor said.

The light-hearted comments were made while other actors on the stage were chatting away at a time when both 'riot' and 'bulldozer' are dominating the political discourse of the country. A communal clash broke out in Jodhpur before Eid, forcing a continued curfew in Jaipur. A total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and 22 cases have been registered. The comment straight on the government while she was doing a promotion for her film is a jibe at the Ashok Gelot-led Congress government in the state.

With a grin on her face, the actor mentioned bulldozers as well as a way to solve the problems in Rajasthan at a time a political crisis broke out in Madya Pradesh's Khargone after bulldozers razed houses of riot-accused. A similar situation took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after violence on Hanuman Jayanti.

