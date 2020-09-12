e-paper
Home / India News / Kangana to meet Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari tomorrow

Kangana to meet Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari tomorrow

The actor is believed to apprise the governor of the situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The meeting is scheduled at 4.30pm.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Sunday before she is scheduled to leave Mumbai on Monday.
Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Sunday before she is scheduled to leave Mumbai on Monday.(PTI)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday in the backdrop of the escalating animosity between the actor and the Shiv Sena. The actor is believed to apprise the governor of the situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The meeting is scheduled at 4.30pm.

The Bollywood actor drew the ire of the Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in one her tweets regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case. The actor allegedly received threats from Sena leaders following which she was accorded Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing the portions which were ‘illegally’ built.

The Maharashtra government has, however, distanced itself from the demolition drive and said the government had nothing to do with the BMC decision.

Also Read: ‘Even if they try hard to scare me’, Kangana shares meme. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana

The tussle between the actor and the party continued with Kangana taking a potshot at Shiv Sena ‘becoming a shadow of Congress’. The party too took a jibe at the actor in its editorial on mouthpiece Saamana, saying several artists have achieved success in the industry due to talent and not religion.

Artistes from all over the country are benefitting from the fruits of the foundation laid by Dadasaheb Phalke, the editorial said.

“Those who come to Mumbai to try their luck in this industry first stay on the footpath and then shift to Juju, Pali Hill and Malabar Hill to build their bungalows.

“All these people have always been grateful to the city and the state which allowed them to chase their dreams and make it big. They have never betrayed Mumbai but have also contributed to the growth of the city,” the Saamana said.

“Many artistes have been awarded Bharat Ratna and also Nishan-e-Pakistan,” it noted.

(With agency inputs)

