Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Cong in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
india news

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Cong in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

The three leaders went to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at New Delhi's ITO to the statue of the freedom fighter a day after his 114th birth anniversary.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Jignesh Mevani was reportedly in constant touch with Kanhaiya Kumar and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over the past few months. (File photo)

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University while Jignesh Mevani is a Dalit leader from Gujarat. 

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel were present with Rahul Gandhi when Kumar and Mevani joined the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi jignesh mevani indian national congress kanhaiya kumar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Moral policing in Bengaluru and why I remain hopeful

News updates from HT: Punjab CM Channi says he has ‘complete faith’ in Sidhu 

No one's above law: HC fines Sourav Ganguly, Bengal govt over land allotment

Don’t ask Sikh students to report early for exams: Minority affairs ministry
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP