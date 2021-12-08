Kanhaiya Kumar to address Congress workers in Pune tomorrow

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar will address members of the party’s Pune unit at Congress Bhavan on Thursday, as part of the valedictory function of the 17th Seva-Kartavya-Tyag week. State Congress chief Nana Patole, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and another Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh will also be present.

“The city unit of Congress is preparing for the forthcoming elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation. A lot of functions are being organized to encourage party workers ahead of the civic polls. There will be a rally at Congress Bhavan on December 9, and firebrand leader Kanhaiya Kumar will address workers,” said senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi.

Joshi added that the Congress has not taken any decision on inking any pre-poll alliance for the civic elections. “The city unit will hold discussions with local leaders and provide inputs to state leaders to take a decision on pre-poll alliances. We will accept and abide by the decision taken by the local leaders,” he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar, according to party leaders, will speak on the theme ‘Save Democracy, Save Country’.

The Congress, which ruled PMC till 2007, currently has only nine members in the civic body and the party is trying hard to regain lost ground.