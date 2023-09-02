Kanimozhi, A Raja, Pawan Khera among new members added to INDIA committees

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), comprising 26 opposition parties, on Saturday announced that seven new members will be added to the different working committees of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc. The alliance had earlier announced a 14-member central coordination committee and a 19-member campaign committee at the conclusion of its two-day meeting in Mumbai. During their two-day meeting that concluded in Mumbai on Friday, the INDIA bloc decided to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election together. (ANI Photo)

In the campaign committee, the names of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of Parliament (MP) Tiruchi Siva and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehboob Beg have been added. Others who were already present in the list included Gurdeep Singh Sappal (INC), Sanjay Jha (JD-U), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena-UBT), Sanjay Yadav (RJD), PC Chako (NCP), Champai Soren (JMM), Kiranmoy Nanda (SP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Arun Kumar (CPI-M) and more.

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rohit Jakhad are the new entries in the working Group for the social media team. Earlier names were Supriya Srinate (INC), Sumit Sharma (RJD), Ashish Yadav (SP), Rajeev Nigam (SP), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Avindani (JMM), Iltija Mehbooba (PDP), amongst others.

In the working group for media, Congress leader Pawan Khera and DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were added to the list of members. Jairam Ramesh (INC), Manoj Jha (RJD), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Jitendra Ahwad (NCP), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Rajiv Ranjan (JD-U), Pranjal (CPI-M), Ashish Yadav (SP), Supriyo Bhattacharya (JMM), Alok Kumar (JMM), Manish Kumar (JD-U), Rajeev Nigam (SP), Bhalchandran Kango (CPI), amongst others were already there in the list.

A Raja, a DMK leader, was included in the working group for research. Previous members are Amitabh Dubey (INC), Subodh Mehta ( RJD), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Vandana Chavan (NCP), KC Tyagi (JD-U), Sudivya Kumar Sonu (JMM), Jasmine Shah (AAP), Alok Ranjan (SP), Imran Nabi Dar (NC), amongst others.

During their two-day meeting that concluded in Mumbai on Friday, the INDIA bloc decided to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election together “as far as possible” and said that seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately.

