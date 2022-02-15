Kanimozhi fortifies her position amid power struggle with Udhayanidhi

Ahead of the urban body polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) women wing head and MP K Kanimozhi is taking charge while youth wing head and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has remained silent following a conflict which is brewing in DMK’s first family between chief minister M K Stalin’s step sister and son respectively.

The underlying tension between the two came to the fore after Stalin had called for more enrolment into the party’s youth wing in December.

Following this, Udhayanidhi started enrolling women into the youth wing in Coimbatore district which is a stronghold of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move led to a visible friction as soon after, Kanimozhi released a statement even as the drive was on-going, asking her women wing functionaries to update her daily on the enrolment progress saying that they have the duty to enrol women between the age of 18 to 30.

Though party insiders have said that this is the second time there has been a power struggle between the two, senior DMK leaders have been dismissing the rift speculations. “We have clarified there is no issue,” said DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi. He, however, said that the party’s next general body meeting — the highest intraparty body meeting of the DMK — will decide if the youth wing requires a separate section for women too. “Everyone has to be a member of the parent body first and then they can choose which wing they want to be a part of just like how we have a medical and legal wing within the DMK,” said Bharathi.

This incident also happened at a time when there was internal clamour among a few senior ministers rooting for Udhayanidhi’s induction into the Stalin cabinet. But Udhayanidhi, who was elected as MLA from his grandfather late M Karunanidhi’s Chennai seat in Chepauk, in his debut election, had clarified in public that he doesn’t hope for such posts. The family is not new to the family feud — the one between Stalin and his elder brother M K Alagiri remained the talk of the town for years before the former solidified his position against the latter.

After the December episode, Udhayanidhi has not attended any major public events due to his film commitments. Kanimozhi, the face of the party in Delhi, who is usually vocal about political developments, this time also brought the women’s wing to the forefront. After the Republic Day tableau was rejected by the Union government, Kanimozhi released English videos with Hindi subtitles on V O Chidambaram, queen Velu Nachiyar and Subramaniya Bharathi carrying the logo of women’s wing.

Political observers said that the same would not have been released without Stalin’s nod. “Kanimozhi is far superior as a political leader whereas Udhayanidhi is still untested but for both of them Stalin is the personal and political mediator,” said political analyst Ramu Manuvannian. “The entire episode was Udhayanidhi overstepping out of enthusiasm and that’s how Kanizmohi’s team too has to give him the benefit of doubt though she has the right to defend her territory. If Udhayanidhi had not retracted after this episode, this would have been a greater conflict. But the DMK has drawn strict lines on geography and gender.”

Meanwhile, a Whatsapp group used by political strategy firm I-PAC to give journalists updates on DMK has been converted fully for Kanimozhi’s updates. “A few of us have been retained as a team to work for her. It’s been going on for six months,” said a team member, asking not to be named.

He added that Kanimozhi, who began campaigning a few days ago would continue to campaign for DMK’s ward candidates in the local body elections in Thoothukudi district from where she was elected as an MP. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi started campaigning in Tamil Nadu’s western Erode district on Thursday.

“When the party is in power, there will be no revolt within the family. And of now, the family has fallen in line with Stalin’s leadership and Kanimozhi respects the overall power sharing as decided by her family,” said Manuvannian.