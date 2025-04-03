Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, jeweller linked to 40 cr gold smuggling: DRI

PTI |
Apr 03, 2025 06:35 PM IST

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, jeweller linked to ₹40 cr gold smuggling: DRI

Bengaluru, The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said jeweller Sahil Sakariya Jain played a key role in assisting Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, in disposing of 49.6 kg of smuggled gold worth 40.14 crore.

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, jeweller linked to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 cr gold smuggling: DRI
Kannada actress Ranya Rao, jeweller linked to 40 cr gold smuggling: DRI

According to the DRI’s remand note, Jain not only helped facilitate the illegal transaction but also abetted Ranya in hawala money transfers linked to the smuggling operation.

Jain, a jeweller by profession, was arrested on March 26 for assisting Ranya in the gold smuggling case.

He has been remanded to judicial custody until April 7.

Jain not only helped Ranya in allegedly disposing of the gold but also appeared to have facilitated Hawala money transactions.

"It appears that he assisted and abetted Accused No. 1 in disposing of approximately 49.6 kg of gold worth 40,13,59,374. He has also admitted to aiding A1 in transferring Hawala money amounting to around 38,39,97,000 to Dubai and 1,73,61,787 to A1 in Bengaluru," the DRI stated.

The agency further noted that the unaccounted cash of 2.67 crore seized from Ranya’s residence on March 4, as per the ‘Mahazar’ , was likely Hawala money she received as profit from purchasing gold in Dubai and selling it in Bengaluru.

The DRI added that Jain admitted to receiving a commission of 55,000 for each transaction.

"The voluminous evidence extracted from two mobile phones and a laptop belonging to Sahil Sakariya Jain further establishes his role in the smuggling of large quantities of gold into India by A1 ," the DRI stated.

According to the agency, in January 2025, Jain helped Ranya dispose of 14.568 kg of gold worth 11.56 crore and facilitated the transfer of 11.01 crore in Hawala transactions to Dubai.

Additionally, he admitted to transferring 55 lakh in Bengaluru.

In February, Jain allegedly assisted Ranya in disposing of 13.433 kg of gold worth 11.81 crore.

During the same month, he helped transfer 11.25 crore in Hawala funds to Dubai and 55.81 lakh to Ranya in Bengaluru.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of a DGP-rank officer in Karnataka, was arrested on March 3, shortly after returning from Dubai at Kempegowda International Airport.

The DRI officials seized 14.7 kg of gold from her possession.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kannada actress Ranya Rao, jeweller linked to 40 cr gold smuggling: DRI
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On