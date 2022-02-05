Kannur V-C appointment row: Lokayukta gives clean chit to Kerala min

The Kerala Lokayukta on Friday dismissed Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s nepotism plea and gave a clean chit to higher education minister R Bindu in connection with the re-appointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor (V-C).

Chennithala had moved the anti-corruption body saying the minister wrote twice to governor Arif Mohammad Khan insisting for re-appointment of Gopinath Raveendran as VC and in the process, she misused her power and violated oath of the office.

But the Lokayukta rejected his petition stating that in her capacity as the pro-chancellor, the minister had only proposed Raveendran’s name and the governor could have approved or rejected her request.“It can’t be construed as misuse of power and there was nothing wrong on her part in proposing a name,” said Lokayukta chief justice Cyriac Joseph.

The Lokayukta chief even questioned the relevance of a probe into the matter as neither the pro-vice chancellor nor the chancellor (governor) fall under the purview of Lokayukta .

The higher education minister welcomed the verdict but Chennithala said he will consider an appeal after going through the verdict.“It seems that Chennithala is in distress after he lost the opposition leader’s post and tries to find corruption everywhere. A section of media also came up with many stories and theories,” the minister said, while refusing to comment on the governor’s role in the controversy.

“I still believe that it was a clear case of misuse of power and position. I will go for an appeal after going through the verdict,” said Chennithala adding Raveendran’s re-appointment was in lieu for appointing the wife of chief minister’s political secretary K K Ragesh as an associate professor in Kannur University.

Interestingly. the V-C’s re-appointment was a bone contention between the governor and the government. He was re-appointed for four years in last November after the government issued a notification and appointed a selection committee to select the new V-C. But later the government insisted for his re-appointment and minister Bindhu wrote to the governor in this regard. Later, Khan expressed his anger in public saying he was forced to sign his appointment letter.

The relation between both strained after the latter sent a strongly-worded letter to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 8 saying he was really pained over the“dipping standard” of higher education sector while blaming “brazen political interference” for this. Though he refused to take up the chancellor’s post, later Vijayan placated him.