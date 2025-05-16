Kanpur , Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University has announced the immediate termination of its Memorandum of Understanding with Istanbul University, Turkiye, officials said. Kanpur university terminates MoU with Istanbul University citing Turkiye's hostility towards India

The decision stems from Turkiye's perceived alignment with nations overtly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to CSJMU authorities.

CSJMU Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak confirmed he has sent a letter to Zulfikar, the Rector of Istanbul University, informing him of the termination. "We have informed Istanbul University in writing of the unfortunate but necessary circumstances that the CSJMU formally terminates the MoU recently executed," Pathak stated.

Pathak further elaborated, "The decision stems directly from the grave geopolitical stance adopted by Turkiye in aligning itself with a nation that is overtly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He asserted, "It is our firm belief that an institution associated, directly or tacitly, with a strategic ally of Pakistan cannot continue to be regarded as a credible academic collaborator."

The vice-chancellor emphasised that while academic excellence is crucial, "nothing stands above the nation."

Interacting with media persons, the VC explained that the MoU signed in November last year aimed to promote academic and research collaboration as well as faculty exchange.

Under the agreement, students were expected to benefit from exposure to international academic standards, joint research initiatives, and innovation-driven programmes. In his letter, Pathak made it clear that CSJMU's international partnerships must align with India's sovereign and strategic interests.

In his capacity as president of the Association of Indian Universities , Vinay Pathak has also issued an appeal to all fellow VCs and academic leaders across India. He urged them "to rise above traditional academic boundaries and take a principled and patriotic stand."

Pathak called for an immediate review and, if necessary, suspension or termination of "any partnerships, MoUs, exchange programmes, or research ties with universities or institutions in Pakistan, Turkiye, and Bangladesh where there is clear evidence of support for anti-India views or terrorist propaganda."

"Let us send a resolute and dignified message to the world: India’s academic institutions stand united in condemnation of terrorism and in defence of the nation's sovereignty. We will not cooperate with any entity that undermines the integrity of our country or endangers the lives of its people," Pathak said.

India's trade relations with Turkiye are also expected to come under strain due to Ankara backing Islamabad and condemning Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indians are also boycotting Turkish goods and cancelling their trips to the West Asian country with online travel platforms, such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, issuing advisories against visiting these nations.

