Kapil Sibal on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma: 'Ironic that Congress doesn't need his services'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday congratulated Ghulam Nabi Azad who has been conferred with Padma Bhushan on the eve of the Republic Day and said it is ironic that the Congress does not need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life. “Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life,” the G-23 leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The infighting in the Congress which surface from time to time became evident soon after Ghulam Nabi Aazad was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Ghulam Nabi Azad and referring to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan, he said it is the right thing to do as the communist leader wants to be 'Azad not Ghulam', in a stinging attack to Ghulam Nabi Azad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jairam Ramesh's attack made the internal tension of the Congress palpable and soon after rumours spread that Ghulam Nabi Azad has dropped the Congress from his Twitter bio. Azad dismissed such rumours and said that some mischievous propaganda was being circulated by some people to create confusion. Without mentioning the Congress, he said that nothing has been added to or deleted from his Twitter profile.

Kapil Sibal who earlier slammed the Congress during the Punjab crisis and said that G-23 is not Ji Huzoor 23 extended support to Ghulam Nabi Azad.