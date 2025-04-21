Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 11:19 PM IST

Kargil admin on toes for restoration of essential services post snowfall

Kargil, Despite challenges posed by harsh weather conditions, authorities in Ladakh's Kargil district are working on a war footing to ensure the prompt and time-bound restoration of essential services, an official spokesman said.

Efforts are underway to restore essential services including road connectivity, power supply, water supply, medical services and other critical facilities post the heavy spell of snowfall, the spokesman said.

Kargil town recorded around six inches of snowfall, while several of its peripheral areas including Khangral experienced two feet of snow on Sunday, leading to significant disruption in daily life and essential services.

The sudden change of weather has affected road connectivity, electricity and water supply and critical infrastructure in various parts of the district.

The spokesman said snow clearance operations have already been initiated on major roads, with priority being given to medical facilities, public offices and essential service routes.

Focus is being laid on internal and link roads as well, he said.

He said well supervised teams of the Power Development Department are on the ground, working tirelessly to restore electricity in the affected areas.

Likewise, efforts of the Public Health Engineering Department are underway to resume water supply as quickly as possible, the spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse who is personally supervising the restoration efforts said the administration is monitoring the situation closely while all the line departments are on alert and working in close coordination to restore disrupted services at the earliest.

The administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and will continue to provide timely updates on the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, he said Control Rooms have been set up in all the Sub-Divisional Headquarters for round-the-clock surveillance and assistance.

Assessment of damages caused is also being carried out by joint teams of various departments in affected areas, the deputy commissioner said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Kargil admin on toes for restoration of essential services post snowfall
Follow Us On