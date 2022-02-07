Karnataka announces two-day mourning in honour of Lata

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief ministers of the state on Sunday joined millions of others to condole the demise of iconic playback singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar.

In his message, Gehlot said he is saddened by the news about the demise of ‘Swara Kokila’ Lata Mangeshkar and offered his tribute to her. “May God bestow peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members and his numerous fans to bear this loss,” the Karnataka governor said.

Bommai too mourned the death saying the ‘Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today’. “It is a saddest moment for all of us that the Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today. The entire nation is mourning. We all grew up listening to her songs,” the Karnataka Chief Minister told reporters here.

Calling Mangeshkar ‘Gaana Saraswati’, who passed away on Sunday morning due to COVID-19 related complications in Mumbai at the age of 92, Bommai said the glowing star of Indian music, who had enriched the music world with her scintillating voice was not restricted to just film music but immortalised many Bhajans and patriotic songs.

“Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon will remain eternal like the Himalayas. The song brings tears to us even today and the patriotic sentiments know no bounds. So inspiring was her voice and her songs,” Bommai recalled.

The Chief Minister said the doyen of Indian music had sung some Kannada songs which were popular. He added that so long as there is music on the earth, Lata Mangeshkar will rule the hearts of music lovers and her name will remain alive.

In his tweet, former PM Deve Gowda said: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of #LataMangeshkar. She had in her voice the soul of this nation. My deepest condolences. Her music will remain with us forever. RIP.” Union ministers from Karnataka and ministers in the state government and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah too mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

The state government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

An order said the government was conveying deep sorrow over the demise.

“In honour of the departed soul, there will be Statewide mourning on February 6 and 7. During this period, there will not be any official, public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast,” the order read.

Lata Mangeshkar died of multiple organ failure at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital 28 days after she was hospitalised for having contracted COVID-19 with pneumonia.