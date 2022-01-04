Karnataka announces weekend curfew, schools in Bengaluru to be shut for 2 weeks

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that a weekend curfew will be imposed for the next two weeks across the state in view of rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said that the weekend curfew will come into effect at 10pm on Friday and end at 5am on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While theatres, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, gatherings at public places will be barred. In Bengaluru, schools for all classes except the 10th and 12th standards will be shut for two weeks starting January 6.

The fresh restrictions were announced after the state's technical advisory committee suggested imposing additional measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. The committee advised focussed implementation of the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in a hotel etc will function with 50% of the seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons,” a guideline issued by the government read.

“Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditorium and similar places to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wedding functions will be permitted, with not more than 200 people participating in open spaces and 100 people in closes places. Religious places will be allowed only for ‘darshan’, with 50 fully vaccinated persons permitted at any given time.

“There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka. The same guidelines are extended to State of Goa. The checks are on all modes of transports that is air, train and road,” the order said.