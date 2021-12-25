Karnataka anti-conversion bill: We lacked majority in Upper House, says CM Bommai

A day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided against tabling the bill the controversial anti-conversion bill in the Upper House, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the decision was based on the lack of a clear majority in the state legislature.

“It is clear. We don’t have support in the upper house and there were three or four of our legislators who were not present,” Bommai said.

In the Lower House, the bill, titled The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, was discussed for barely a few hours before it was passed with a voice vote over the screaming and sloganeering by Congress on Thursday.

While the BJP has a clear majority in the state legislative council, it still has to depend on the JD(S) to make it past the halfway mark of 38 in the 75-seater Upper House.

As it stands, there are 32 BJP members in the house, 29 of the Congress and 12 of the JD(S). This will change after the newly elected members enter the council, with BJP much closer to the halfway mark at 37 after the party won 11 seats in the December 10 MLC polls while the Congress will be at 26. The JD(S) has been reduced to 10. The key will be which way the independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi will swing.

At least two people aware of the developments said that the bill will now be passed in the joint session of the House, though it remains unclear when it will be held or how the party will muster the required numbers, considering that the BJP has far bigger problems with its leadership.

“We will get the support of Lakhan Jarkiholi since two of his brothers (Balachandra and Ramesh) are legislators in our party,” said one BJP MLC, requesting not to be named.

The vote on this bill could help Ramesh and Balchandra assuage some of the anger within their party, a section of who believe that they put the interests of their family before that of the party’s.

According to people in the know of the developments, Ramesh believes that he can get Lakhan into the BJP, but has revived his earlier demand of being reinducted into the cabinet.

Another brother of the influential and powerful sugar barons, Satish Jarkiholi a legislator with the Congress, might also be called in from within his party to help Lakhan not cast his vote in favour of the BJP.

The JD(S), which walked out in “protest” during the anti-cattle slaughter bill in February, had indirectly helped the BJP in February (to do what?).

The JD (S) has tried to play neutral this time, blaming both national parties for drafting a bill that would impact its voter base or at least does not see any significant improvement to its poll prospects by denting a move to its secular credentials.

