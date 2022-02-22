Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka assembly passes bills to hike salaries of CM and legislators

Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed two Bills increasing the salaries and allowances of the chief minister, ministers, and legislators. Two bills, the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, were passed without any discussion.

Soon after the bills were passed, the session was adjourned amid protests from the Congress legislators demanding the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa.

The bill on Ministers’ salaries and allowances proposes to increase the salary of the chief minister from 50,000 to 75,000 per month, the salary of ministers from 40,000 to 60,000, and sumptuary allowance for both will be increased from 3 lakh to 4.50 lakh per annum.

The house rent allowance of ministers, too, was increased from 80,000 per month to 1.20 lakh, while the allowance for maintenance and upkeep of residence and layout and maintenance of gardens has been increased from 20,000 per month to 30,000. The petrol expenses to be paid by the government, too, was increased from one thousand to two thousand litres.

The Bill on legislature salaries, pensions and allowances increased the monthly salary of the legislative assembly Speaker and legislative council chairperson from 50,000 to 75,000 while the monthly salary of the Leaders of the Opposition has been increased from 40,000 to 60,000. The Bill also proposed to enhance the salary of MLAs and MLCs from 25,000 to 40,000 per month.

Sumptuary allowance for Speaker and the council chairperson will go up from 3 lakh to 4 lakh per annum. All MLAs and MLCs will get 60,000 every month as constituency travelling allowance, and they will also get a pension of 50,000 per month.

The Bill also proposes the salary and allowances of government and opposition Chief Whips.

Placing the Bill for the consideration of the House, law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said that salaries and allowances have not been revised since 2015. “Diesel and petrol rate have exponentially increased, medical allowance is low, and house rent has increased. Considering all this, we have decided to increase half of the existing amount in all these scales.”

“In the same way salary, allowance and TA/DA of legislators have also not been increased since 2015, keeping it in mind we have brought the Bill to increase it. Also, we have introduced a provision in the bill to increase salary and allowances once in five years based on the cost of an index like in the central government bill. So we need not introduce a bill to increase, ” he added.

(With inputs from PTI).

