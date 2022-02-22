Karnataka assembly passes bills to hike salaries of CM and legislators

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed two Bills increasing the salaries and allowances of the chief minister, ministers, and legislators. Two bills, the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, were passed without any discussion.

Soon after the bills were passed, the session was adjourned amid protests from the Congress legislators demanding the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa.

The bill on Ministers’ salaries and allowances proposes to increase the salary of the chief minister from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 per month, the salary of ministers from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000, and sumptuary allowance for both will be increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹4.50 lakh per annum.

The house rent allowance of ministers, too, was increased from ₹80,000 per month to ₹1.20 lakh, while the allowance for maintenance and upkeep of residence and layout and maintenance of gardens has been increased from ₹20,000 per month to ₹30,000. The petrol expenses to be paid by the government, too, was increased from one thousand to two thousand litres.

The Bill on legislature salaries, pensions and allowances increased the monthly salary of the legislative assembly Speaker and legislative council chairperson from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 while the monthly salary of the Leaders of the Opposition has been increased from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. The Bill also proposed to enhance the salary of MLAs and MLCs from ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 per month.

Sumptuary allowance for Speaker and the council chairperson will go up from ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh per annum. All MLAs and MLCs will get ₹60,000 every month as constituency travelling allowance, and they will also get a pension of ₹50,000 per month.

The Bill also proposes the salary and allowances of government and opposition Chief Whips.

Placing the Bill for the consideration of the House, law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said that salaries and allowances have not been revised since 2015. “Diesel and petrol rate have exponentially increased, medical allowance is low, and house rent has increased. Considering all this, we have decided to increase half of the existing amount in all these scales.”

“In the same way salary, allowance and TA/DA of legislators have also not been increased since 2015, keeping it in mind we have brought the Bill to increase it. Also, we have introduced a provision in the bill to increase salary and allowances once in five years based on the cost of an index like in the central government bill. So we need not introduce a bill to increase, ” he added.

(With inputs from PTI).