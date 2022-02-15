Home / India News / Karnataka assembly pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
Karnataka assembly pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Speaking in the assembly, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said words fall short to portray Lataji’s personality.
The assembly also paid tributes to former minister and former chief secretary J Alexander, former MLA M M Sajjan, former minister H B Patil, Prof Chandrashekhar Patil, religious orator Ibrahim Sutar and Justice K L Manjunath. (PTI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Glowing tributes were paid to eminent playback singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away recently, along with others in the Karnataka assembly on Monday.

Speaking in the assembly, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said words fall short to portray Lataji’s personality.

“Lata Mangeshkar was a special creation of God. The purity of Saraswati flowed through her voice. She would give life to the lyrics with her scintillating voice in a way that the song would remain etched in the memory forever,” Bommai said.

In his tribute to Mangeshkar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said the Bharat Ratna recipient was an unparalleled singer who had become a living legend by singing over 30,000 songs.

She sang over 10,000 Hindi songs and lent her voice for songs in 36 different languages, Siddaramaiah said.

Hailing the emotions that Mangeshkar would pour into her songs, the former chief minister said ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon’, which was a tribute to the soldiers who died during the 1962 Sino-India war, had brought tears to the eyes of then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

The assembly also paid tributes to former minister and former chief secretary J Alexander, former MLA M M Sajjan, former minister H B Patil, Prof Chandrashekhar Patil, religious orator Ibrahim Sutar and Justice K L Manjunath.

After the homage, the assembly was adjourned for the day.

