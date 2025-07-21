Karnataka: BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan's son booked on rape charges

A sexual assault case was registered on Sunday against Pratik Chauhan, son of BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan based on a complaint lodged at the Bidar Women's Police Station, police sources said. Pratik Chauhan allegedly brought her to Bengaluru in September 2023 and committed the first assault in a hotel room.(Representational Image)(Pexel)

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between December 25, 2023, and March 27, 2024, after promising marriage and getting engaged to her.

As per the complaint, the victim, a 25-year-old woman from Maharashtra, was allegedly misled into believing that Pratik Chouhan would marry her.

She alleged that the relationship began around two years ago, with Pratik Chauhan initiating regular contact and eventually promised her to marry.

On the basis of this assurance, he allegedly brought her to Bengaluru in September 2023 and committed the first assault in a hotel room.

The engagement was formally conducted on December 25, 2023, at the residence of the accused in Ghamsubai Bonthi Tanda at Aurad taluk in Bidar in the presence of family members.

However, despite repeated requests from the victim's family, no wedding date was fixed, the complainant alleged, adding instead, she was reportedly lured to various places including Latur and Shirdi under the pretext of travel and religious visits, during which she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times.

The complaint further alleges that on one occasion, after coercing her to prove her love, the accused forced the victim to self-inflict a wound on her forearm.

When she hesitated, he allegedly took the blade and caused a deep cut himself. The matter came to light after the woman was taken to a hospital in Udgir for treatment.

Efforts by the woman's family to finalise the marriage were reportedly met with outright rejection.

The complainant said that on July 5, 2025, when the her family approached the accused person's residence seeking a wedding date, both Pratik Chouhan and his father allegedly refused and told them to do whatever they wanted.