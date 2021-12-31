Karnataka directs school’s closure for ‘serving meat’, later revokes order

The Karnataka education department earlier this week ordered closure of a school in Bagalkote district for “serving meat” during Christmas celebrations and amid allegations of religious conversions. It, however, withdrew the order on Friday.

The school dismissed the allegations as baseless.

In a notification issued on December 26, the block education officer (BEO) of Hungund ordered the closure of St Paul Higher Primary School in Ilkal village for “celebrating Christmas in violation of rules”.

“You have served meat in classrooms during Christmas celebrations on December 25. This has led to embarrassment to the public and the department. You have to keep the school closed till further orders. Legal action will be taken if you reopen the school without permission,” the BEO’s order stated.

The school has effectively remained closed for four days, as December 26 was a school holiday.

Officials familiar with the matter said that action was taken based on a complaint one Pradeep Amarannanavar. In his complaint, Amarannanavar named the school’s principal Silvia D Marck and school official Jackson D Marck, and alleged they were converting children with the help of a priest. He added that the school management had invited students and parents to school on christmas and offered them lunch with meat, wine as well as bible lessons.

School official Jackson had told journalists on December 29 that the allegations were baseless.”We are not converting anyone. First of all, the school is not run by Christian missionaries. It is run by some residents of Ilkal. The school committee includes members of all faiths. The school has students of all religions. The lunch (mentioned in the complaint) was not held in the school. The school is run in a rented premises,” he said.

Shreeshail Biradar, deputy director of public instruction, Bagalkot, said the order was withdrawn later and the school was reopened on Friday.

On December 23, the Karnataka legislative assembly had passed the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, to prevent “unlawful conversions”.

Several incidents have been reported last month involving the christian community in the state. Celebrations at a school in Mandya district were interrupted by right-wing groups on December 16, alleging religious conversion. On December 15, A 150-year-old church was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Chikkaballapur district, 65 km from Bengaluru.

