Karnataka eases Covid curbs, Bengaluru schools to reopen

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to lift the night curfew and start regular classes in schools and colleges, after considering low hospitalisation among Covid-19 patients in the state.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the new guidelines will come into effect from Monday. The decision was announced after the CM held a meeting with senior ministers and experts.

“It is observed that there has been a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases in the state. Further, 97% of the active cases are in home isolation and only 3% are requiring hospitalisation. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended opening up of more activities on assessing the current situation,” read an order from the government.

The government also decided to reopen physical classes in schools and colleges in the state capital from Monday. Schools in Bengaluru Urban district can start physical classes for classes 1 to 9 from Monday, said Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh.

“From Monday, all classes will open in compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour. If any positive case is found, only that particular class will be closed, not the entire school. All students in that class will be tested for Covid-19,” Nagesh told reporters.

“Depending on the total number of positive cases, the deputy commissioner (of the district concerned) will decide how long the class should remain shut.”

According to the revised guidelines, government offices will be allowed to function at full capacity. The government allowed hotels, pubs, bars, restaurants, and clubs to remain open completely and allow 100% occupancy. They are currently operating at 50% capacity.

However, only 50% of the occupancy will be allowed in the cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia.

The Metro rail and other public transport will be allowed to accept passengers as per the sitting capacity.

“Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors while religious places can open to 50% capacity. However, no permission has been given for social, religious and political rallies, dharnas, conventions and protests,” the order said.

It was also decided in the meeting to reserve 25% of beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients and instructions were issued to ensure proper treatment for non-Covid patients, the guidelines said.

On January 21, the Karnataka government had lifted the weekend curfew, but retained other restrictions like the night curfew and 50% occupancy in commercial establishments.

With the latest announcement, most restrictions imposed to combat Covid-19 in the state have been withdrawn.

Though experts predicted that the state would report 70,000 to 150,000 Covid-19 cases per day during the peak of the third wave, the current trend shows a possible decline in the number of cases in the state. The data released by the Karnataka State Covid War Room said that out of the 30 districts in the state, 24 have a case positivity rate higher than 10%.

The state’s average positivity rate is 20.63% and more than half of the districts have reported a positivity rate greater than the state average as of last week, the data suggests. Even though the number of cases has been higher than the first two waves, hospitalisations have remained low.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that Omicron was the dominant variant in the third Covid-19 wave. He also released data backing his claim. “A total of 67.5% of cases in the third wave were of the Omicron variant while 26% were of the Delta variant. In comparison, 90.7% of the cases in the second wave were of the Delta variant,” the minister added.

Out of 7,512 cases sent for genome sequencing till January 22 (since the beginning of the pandemic), 4,431 were of Delta variant, while Omicron accounted for 1,115 cases.

A further break-up of the data showed that till December 2021, 5,659 samples were sent for sequencing, of which 4,027 tested positive for the Delta variant. During this time, 66 cases of Omicron variant were reported.