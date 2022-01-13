Karnataka: Experts link Covid spike to political activities

Heightened political activities in Karnataka are among the main reasons for recurring surges in Covid-19 cases, data shows, as large gatherings without masks, social distancing or other precautions continue to fuel infections in the southern state.

While the Congress in the state continues to hide behind the fact that hospitalisations, especially those in intensive care units (ICU), are at a minimum, their 10-day padayatra or march for Mekedatu, experts say, could potentially spread the virus to rural parts of Karnataka where access to healthcare and vaccines is limited.

Data shows that there has been a 14-fold increase in daily infections across Karnataka since January 1 -- from 1,033 cases on the last day of 2021 to 14,473 reported in the 24-hour-period on January 11.

The impact on Covid cases because of the Congress padyatra would be visible after some days. Experts point to the gestation period of the spread that would show up in about a week’s time after large events, much like fatality rates that increase once the number of new infections starts coming down.

During the second wave in Karnataka in March last year, surge in cases happened after heightened political activities like bypoll campaigning, protests and other events that attracted large crowds, among other reasons.

“No one takes permission to protest,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader, said on Wednesday.

But there are restrictions imposed by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government against large gatherings across Karnataka, which now has over 73,000 active Covid-19 cases.

The Congress alone cannot be blamed for the surge but their continued march without masks and through villages across the Old Mysuru region has the potential to spread the virus to villages as people return to their homes. Not wearing masks or maintaining social distance by the public is a big problem, experts said.

That the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is ‘mild’ has been rejected as a wrong notion by experts. Infectious disease epidemiologist and Covid-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove on Tuesday said that Omicron is not a mild disease as “people are still being hospitalized for Omicron,” according to a PTI report.

“Omicron has been detected in all countries where we have good sequencing and it’s likely to be in all countries around the world. It is quick, in terms of its circulation, overtaking Delta. And so Omicron is becoming the dominant variant that is being detected,” Kerkhove said during a virtual questions and answers session, PTI reported.

But all of the blame cannot be placed squarely on the Congress as the Bommai-led government and his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa, too have taken decisions that are more ‘reactionary’ than ‘preventive’ with restrictions coming only after caseload reaches unmanageable levels.

The Bommai government’s decision to go in for night and weekend curfews on December 26 was based on the rise in daily infections that was in the week before averaging at over 2000 cases across the state.

Then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had allowed bypolls and other political events to carry on unhindered for at least two months before abruptly announcing a 14-day lockdown on April 21 last year.

“The second wave was driven by political activities,” Dr N Ravi, a noted virologist, said.

“Whoever does it is being irresponsible. I can be irresponsible and get infected. That is my personal choice. But when I am irresponsible and put others at risk, I think I should be put behind bars,” he said.

The Yediyurappa government started to relax restrictions in 2021 when the caseload was 2,955,772 in January and then 1,762,845 in February. However, despite a steep increase in cases in March (caseload 2,614,401), Yediyurappa had decided to look the other way to clear the field for elections and repeatedly denied any chance of a lockdown. But soon enough a lockdown was announced, adding to the financial hardships of the state’s population.

Dr Ravi said that restrictions are necessary, backing night and weekend curfews. “These are the times that people normally go out or get together, adding to the spread,” he said.

“When it comes to health and disease spread control, politicians cutting across party lines don’t care for it. Their survival and their image are more important than a fellow human being suffering,” he added.