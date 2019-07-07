Karnataka crisis live updates- ‘I’m confident MLAs will come back’: Congress’ DK Shivakumar

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government of Karnataka is tottering after 12 MLAs of the ruling coalition handed their resignations to the assembly speaker.

The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to topple the state government and dismissed talk of a crisis.

The BJP has said it is ready to form the government if the governor invites them but insisted that it had nothing to do with the differences in the Congress-JD(S) combine.

2:18 pm IST Know about it only through media: Maharashtra BJP’s Prasad Lad When Maharashtra BJP Vice President and MLC, Prasad Lad was asked about political situation in Karnataka he said that he knew about it only through media that he is busy with the party membership drive, according to news agency ANI.





2:10 pm IST HD Kumaraswamy to reach Bengaluru this evening Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be flying back to India from the US on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported. Kumaraswamy had to cut short his visit due to the ongoing political turmoil triggered in the state in his absence. The JD(S) has called for a legislative party meeting today evening. Meanwhile, a meeting took place between senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda in the backdrop of the dramatic developments in the state.





2:06 pm IST JD(S) calls for legislative party meet Janata Dal (Secular) has called for legislative party meet later today; Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to return to India later today, reported news agency ANI.





1:33 pm IST ‘I’m confident MLAs will come back’: Congress’ DK Shivakumar “They’ve (JDS) called a meeting of their party leaders. We’ll also call our party leaders and sort out this issue. I’m confident things will cool down immediately. In interest of nation and both parties we’ve to run government smoothly. I’m confident MLAs will come back,” Congress’ DK Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





1:20 pm IST BJP’s Prasad Lad seen outside Mumbai hotel where 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying BJP MLC Prasad Lad was seen outside Sofitel Mumbai BKC hotel in #Mumbai, where 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, as reported by news agency ANI.





1:15 pm IST Not aware of presence of dissident K’taka MLAs in Mumbai: BJP The Maharashtra BJP claimed on Sunday that it was not aware of the presence any of the 10 dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine from Karnataka in Mumbai. The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the speaker. After submitting the resignations, 10 MLAs flew by a chartered flight and arrived at a hotel in Mumbai late Saturday night, sources close to them said.





1:11 pm IST Siddaramaiah says ‘no threat’ to Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that there was no threat to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in the state. “This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala...Everything is fine. Don’t worry. Govt will survive, there is no threat to the govt,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





1:05 pm IST ‘Wait and watch’, says Yeddyurappa as Karnataka govt plunges into crisis The BJP has said it is ready to form the government if the governor invites them but insisted that it had nothing to do with the differences in the Congress-JD(S) combine. “Let’s wait and see. I don’t want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this (crisis),” Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.



