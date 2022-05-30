Karnataka government plans to introduce yoga in high school and college curricula: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday indicated that Yoga will be introduced in schools in the new academic year, extending a call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inculcate yoga practice from a young age.

“In the earlier days, there was a lot of stress and after Covid-19, there are new kinds of stress. In order for them to come out of this stress, enjoy and be happy in their childhood, Yoga is very important. We are making a curriculum and getting teachers for it and are likely to introduce it in high schools and colleges from the next academic year,” Bommai said.

The statements come almost a month ahead of World Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, through which the state government hopes to further popularise yoga.

Bommai said the details of the proposal will be discussed with all stakeholders before being implemented.

On Sunday, Bommai at an event organised by International Conference on Frontiers in Yoga Research and its applications (INCOFYRA) said that there should be more awareness on the practice of Yoga among children.

“We can have a calm, wise and healthy society with Yoga. Awareness about Yoga should be spread among the children and realise the dream of building a great India,” he said.

He added that those who succeed in attaining Sthithapragna would attain moksha(salvation). “Presently man is obsessed with earning wealth and money. The world would be a beautiful place to live in if the thinking is changed towards (the) welfare of mankind,” he said.

The Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has also been accused of trying to “saffronize” school education by introducing chapters Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder, KB Hedgewar and sidelining other historical personalities like Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and Kuvempu, one of Karnataka’s most popular and revered writers, by the Congress party.

BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education, on Sunday said there was no controversy around textbooks but one was being manufactured by the Congress.

He said those who opposed nationalism and Hindutva are continuing to do so.

“Without anything to counter the content, not just from now but from the time of the British and those who were educated under them, have been doing this. The people of this country know which is a lie and which is the truth. They cannot sustain this lie for very long,” Nagesh said.

He added that the Congress had tried to spread misinformation that Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru and Basavanna had been removed from textbooks and by associating caste with the person, are trying to break the Hindu society.