Karnataka govt decides to reopen classes until 10th grade from Monday after HC order

Udupi

Following the Karnataka high court’s directive, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will direct the reopening of schools up to Class 10 in the first phase from Monday and a decision will be taken after that on resuming classes in pre-university, degree and professional colleges.

The decision comes hours after the high court directed that the government reopen schools and colleges but denied permission for any kind of religious attire to be worn inside the premises of these educational institutions.

Karnataka has been engulfed in the Hijab row for well over a month after at least eight Muslim girls from government pre-university college in Udupi began a protest after being denied the right to wear headscarves in their class.

“In the first stage, we will start classes till 10th standard. After this in the second stage we will take a decision on PUC and degree colleges,” Bommai said in Bengaluru after convening an urgent meeting with senior members of his cabinet and other officials.

After media attention, the Hijab row that started in Udupi escalated, with Muslim girls asserting the right to wear hijab while the Hindu students countering it by wearing saffron shawls and turbans.

There have been protests and face-offs in several schools and colleges across Karnataka and other places in the country.

“All students should be united and without any differences should study. Along with that law and order should be maintained,” Bommai said.

All schools and colleges were directed to be shut by Bommai on Tuesday evening for three days in an attempt to contain the growing instances of clashes between students trying to assert their religious identities.

The chief minister said that he would hold a meeting with members of his cabinet, including education and home ministers, district commissioners, superintendents of police, and deputy directors of public instruction, among others, on Friday evening to discuss the ground situation before reopening of educational institutions.

Bommai said that all his ministers will remain in constant touch with district officials and administration.

“Till when the high court order does not come, we have to maintain peace and education will have to continue

We will take all action for this,” Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s home minister, said, according to ANI.

“Police have been directed to ensure law and order while maintaining extreme restraint in dealing with students,” he added.

“To maintain law and order, our police have made arrangements. People also should cooperate with us. Our police are patient enough. If police come to the street, if they take action as per law, student’s future will be in trouble.”

Jnanendra said students should not fall prey to “communal elements” who were trying to create discord in the society.