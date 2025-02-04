Karnataka govt drafts ordinance focussing on protecting borrowers

To curb the deaths by suicide over coercive loan recovery tactics employed by microfinance institutions (MFIs) and unlicensed moneylenders, the ordinance drafted by the state government has proposed stringent measures, including full loan waivers for borrowers who took loans from unlicensed lenders, restrictions on interest rates, and legal immunity from repayment demands, officials familiar with the matter said. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The Karnataka Microfinance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025, which has been revised multiple times to ensure it withstands legal scrutiny, was sent to chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday for approval after which it will be forwarded to governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for final clearance.

Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil confirmed that the draft has been sent to the Chief Minister for final approval before being forwarded to the governor. “A suitable draft ordinance is ready and has been sent to the chief minister. Once he approves it, it will be sent to the governor,” he said.

The move comes in response to public outcry following a series of suicides by borrowers, allegedly driven by aggressive loan recovery methods and exorbitant interest rates imposed by microfinance agencies.

“Every loan, including the amount of interest, if any, payable by the borrower to MFIs which are unlicensed and unregistered shall be deemed to be wholly discharged,”a senior revenue department officer said.

The officer said that the ordinance bars legal proceedings against borrowers, adding, “No civil court shall entertain any suit or proceeding against the borrower for the recovery of any amount of loan including interest.” The draft also mandates that all pending suits for loan recovery be closed.

To regulate microfinance operations, the ordinance will mandate that all MFIs must register with the district registering authority within 30 days of the law’s enactment. Registration applications must include details such as the areas where the institution operates, the interest rates charged, the system of loan recovery, and a complete record of borrowers, including the principal amounts, payments made, and outstanding balances.

“The ordinance states that registration will be valid for one year, and MFIs must apply for renewal within 60 days before the expiry of their registration. Authorities will have the power to cancel registrations if borrowers file complaints against an MFI,” the official added.

The draft ordinance also includes measures to prevent predatory practices. It prohibits MFIs from demanding security deposits such as pledged assets, gold, or other valuables. All loan agreements must be transparent, and MFIs will not be allowed to charge hidden fees. Every microfinance institution will be required to have a physical office in the local area where it operates.

“To ensure borrowers fully understand loan terms, all communications must be in Kannada. Additionally, every MFI must issue loan cards to borrowers detailing repayment schedules, interest rates, and borrower obligations. Interest rates must be publicly displayed at all MFI offices,” the official added.

Borrowers facing harassment can file complaints at local police stations, where officers will be mandated to register cases. A police officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) will have the authority to initiate cases against MFIs engaging in unlawful practices.

The ordinance also proposes the appointment of an ombudsperson to mediate disputes between lenders and borrowers. Those found guilty of violating the law will face a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine of ₹5 lakh, as per the ordiance.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar emphasised the government’s commitment to cracking down on unlawful loan recovery tactics. “The government will empower the police to handle these situations more effectively. We won’t allow microfinance companies to take the law into their own hands,” he told media on Monday at his residence in Sadashivanagar. He accused some MFIs of employing “hooligans” to recover loans through intimidation.

The microfinance industry in Karnataka has grown significantly in recent years, with MFIs holding a total loan portfolio of ₹42,265 crore in 2023-24. The average loan per client in the state stands at ₹44,036.