Karnataka govt suspends towing till new policy is formed

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said that the towing of vehicles parked in no designated areas has been stopped until a new guideline for this enforcement method is implemented.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to suspend the enforcement was taken after Karnataka chief minister called for a meeting of the senior traffic police officials on Monday and demanded immediate revision of the enforcement method following complaints of harassment.

The home minister, who held a meeting of all senior traffic police officers on Wednesday, said that all complaints will be addressed in the coming days. “We have taken note of the complaints received from the general public over the towing of vehicles in the city. In this regard, we have decided to stop owing of vehicles until the new guidelines come into effect,” said Jnanendra.

Following the meeting, the home minister said that all the decisions taken during the meeting will be implemented after consulting the chief minister. “I will be holding a meeting with Chief Minister and these changes will be implemented in the coming days. All the decisions taken in the meeting will be finalised after meeting the CM,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting on Wednesday is said to be a fallout of a Bengaluru traffic police official physically and verbally assaulting a differently-abled woman over towing.

A video of assistant sub-inspector Narayana went viral on social media, adding to the growing outrage against law enforcement officials in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The woman had pelted a stone at the police on January 24, which had caused minor injuries to the official.

According to reports, she had protested the towing of vehicles in Bengaluru, which has added to friction between the public and the police in recent times. In retaliation, the official pushed her to the road, repeatedly kicked her and used foul language, which has not gone down well with the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this incident, there have several complaints of the private contractors employed by Bengaluru police seeking bribes to release vehicles and misbehaving with the drivers.

“The Chief Minister was stern. He pointed the several incidents of harassment reported during the towing of the vehicles and asked the traffic police to mend their ways,” said officials in the know the developments.

Following this, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and other senior officers to discuss the problem on Tuesday. During this meeting traffic, several suggestions, such as police personnel having to document all towing cases, both with photos and videos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Towing teams will have to make an announcement and see if the owner is around before towing the vehicle away. If the owner arrives at the spot, officers must impose a no-parking fine and not tow the vehicle away. “If people retaliate or try to assault them, towing staff must record the entire incident and take help of other officers or call the control room for reinforcement,” said the senior police officer.

These recommendations were presented before the home minister on Wednesday, the officer added.

The steep towing charges, too, resulted in resistance from the public. The towing charges for two-wheelers were increased from ₹200 to ₹650, and for four-wheelers from ₹300 to ₹1,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For medium and heavy transport vehicles, it has gone up from ₹400 to ₹1,250 and ₹500 to ₹1,500 respectively in 2016. These charges were apart from the fines for no-parking.

A senior official said that currently there are no plans to reduce these parking charges. “These towing charges were increased to have a deterrence among the public since the problem of illegal parking had created serious traffic snarls in the city. We will continue with these charges but towing will be employed only as a last resort from now on,” he added.