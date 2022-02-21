Karnataka govt tells HC plea for hijab will bind women

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday argued in the high court that petitioners are seeking to declare the hijab as an ‘essential religious practice’, which will bind every Muslim woman to follow a particular dress code. The submission was made by Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling Navadgi on the seventh day of the hearing on the hijab controversy.

A petition was filed in the HC following a controversy in January in several educational institutions across Karnataka that barred muslim students from wearing the hijab inside the premises.

“The petitioners are seeking for a declaration of a particular dress format to become part of religious sanction, so as to bind every woman who follows the Islamic faith. That is the seriousness of the claim,” he told the bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi.

Navadgi went on to argue that the petitioners have not placed any material on record to substantiate their claim for a declaration that wearing a hijab is an essential religious practice.

During this argument, the AG pointed out various court decisions where essential religious practices have been discussed in detail. According to him, as per the judgments, for a practice to get protection under Article 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion), there is a formula to be followed.

“First, it must be proved that it is a religious practice. Then it must be proved that it is an essential religious practice. The third step is to ensure that it is not against public order, morality, health. Finally, it should not be against any other fundamental right,” Navadgi said

He further added that the Sabarimala judgment can be taken as the law of the land as it is the latest decision on Essential Religious Practices. In the context of the Sabarimala case, he said that there are further requirements for the practice to be essential.

“First, the practice should be fundamental to that religion, such that if that practice is not observed, it would result in a change of the religion itself. Secondly, the practice must precede the birth of the religion itself. Also, the foundation of religion must be based on that or must be simultaneously there along with the birth of religion. It must have a binding nature. It cannot be optional. It has to be compulsive so that if one disobeys, he/she ceases to be part of that religion,” he argued.

He went on to say that whenever reliance was placed on the Quran to show that certain practices were essential, in at least four instances, the Supreme Court negated it.

At the start of Monday’s hearing, the high court asked Navadgi whether the hijab can be permitted in educational institutions or not. To this, the AG said the operative part of government order leaves it to institutions to make a decision.

The Court then referred to the petitioners’ suggestion that the students be allowed to wear hijab having the same colour as the uniform prescribed in colleges. However, the AG replied: “The answer is we have not prescribed anything. But as a matter of principle, the answer is in the preamble of the Karnataka Education Act which is to foster a secular environment. So the stand of the State is that anything which introduces religious aspect should not be there.”

The AG further said the government order gives complete autonomy to institutions to decide on uniforms.

The Court matter will be heard again on Tuesday at 2:30 pm.