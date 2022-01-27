Karnataka health dept flags concern over surge in self-testing kits

A surge in demand for at-home antigen testing kits is becoming a cause of concern for the authorities, as several Covid-19 cases are untraced due to lack of reporting, Karnataka health officials said on Wednesday.

Senior officials of the health department said that the issue has been flagged to concerned authorities.

Compared to the RT-PCR test, which costs between ₹600-1000 in the market, at-home antigen testing kits cost between ₹200-300 apiece.

A recent state government guideline asked people not to visit hospitals for testing (testing is free at government hospitals) if they have mild or no symptoms. According to pharmacy owners, these factors make the home test kits popular.

“We sell around 10 kits a day,” said Suresh Murthy, who runs a pharmacy in Bengaluru’s Frazer Town. “There are no instructions for us to take the details of the persons who are buying these tests or ask them to upload the details on the government portal if they test positive. We tell people to do it (upload results), but we are not sure how many uploads it,” he added.

As per the protocol, each of these easy-to-use testing kits has a unique QR code to ensure traceability and genuineness. A user is instructed to log into the app of the respective brand after entering their mobile number. “Then they have to scan the unique QR code. After running the test, they have to take a photo of the test on the card through the app to confirm the result,” Murthy said.

However, to know the results, there is no need to upload the data on the mobile application. A simple internet search shows what the results mean. As the test results are already available without uploading them on the app, users could keep away from doing so to avoid quarantine.

Dr KV Trilok Chandra, health commissioner (BBMP) said that the government has made uploading the results easier for the people. When a person purchases the home test kit, they are expected to report the result on the CoviSelf application. “If it is positive, the results go directly into the ICMR portal, which connects to every state and district, and BU (Bengaluru Urban) numbers are assigned,” said Chandra.

The official also added that as per the current guidelines only those with severe symptoms have to be admitted to a hospital, and those with mild symptoms can home isolate. He said that people should come forward and report the test results.

He said if the patient shares the test results, the zonal team then calls the person, assesses their condition and categorises them as one who could stay in home isolation or move to a Covid Care Centre or hospital. He added that monitoring would help the person in case the situation gets worse while they are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, waste collectors employed with various dry waste management centres of the civic body claim that the number of used Covid kits are increasing over time. Besides demanding better protective gear, these frontline workers in Bengaluru also appealed to residents to segregate waste at home and dispose of medical waste separately.

“It (medical waste) should be wrapped in paper. People should now segregate three kinds of waste – wet waste, dry waste, and sanitary waste; and masks should be thrown in sanitary waste,” said Mansoor, supervisor of one of the waste management centres.