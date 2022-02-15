Karnataka hijab row: Ahead of colleges reopening, Section 144 imposed in Tumakur

The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the Tumakuru district from 6 am on Wednesday till further orders, news agency ANI reported.

The district administration's move comes amid the raging hijab row which triggered protests of late across Karnataka.

“Section 144 imposed in Tumakuru district from 6 am of 16th February till next order ahead of PU colleges reopening. The order is applicable in 200 meters of PU colleges, degree and other colleges’, YS Patil, Deputy commissioner, Tumakuru was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Udupi district administration imposed section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 till February 19.

The controversy first broke out in Udupi, about 400 kms from Bengaluru, when at least eight girls from the Government Girls Pre-University college in the district were not allowed to attend classes wearing Hijab. They sat outside the classes (within the college premises) as their statements and videos of this alleged discrimination went global through relentless media coverage and social media.

On Monday, the Karnataka government directed all pre-university and degree colleges to resume offline classes from Wednesday ( February 16) after forcing them to shut to contain the growing clashes over the Hijab row.

“The Home minister and two education ministers along with senior officials were convened by the chief minister. The situation was reviewed and it was decided that PU and degree colleges will reopen on Wednesday,” BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education said on Monday.