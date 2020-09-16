e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for Covid-19

Basavaraj Bommai urged all those who had come in contact with him to test themselves immediately.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai .
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai .(Twitter.com / BSBommai)
         

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19, he informed in a tweet on Wednesday. The home minister said that he is asymptomatic and is under self-isolation.

He also urged all those who had come in contact with him to test themselves immediately.

“The infection was confirmed in the Covid-19 test yesterday for a working boy in our home. Against this backdrop I have also been tested and I have been infected, have no symptoms and are healthy and isolated at home,” he said in a tweet.

“Those who have recently come in direct contact with me are urged to get tested immediately and take appropriate precautions,” he also said.

tags
top news
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others to remain absent
Biden way ahead of Trump in poll of Indian Americans
Biden way ahead of Trump in poll of Indian Americans
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In